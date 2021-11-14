California Covid Contradictions

As Katy Grimes of the California Globe notes, some 20 months after Gov. Gavin Newsom locked down the state, San Francisco city and county still do not allow the public to attend public hearings in person. The rule proved no barrier to a November 6 wedding of Ivy Getty at San Francisco City hall, with a host of notables in attendance and officiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to a November 8 Vogue feature, the attendees included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was photographed sans mask last year at the upscale French Laundry. In one of the wedding photos, Newsom wears a mask but many others do not. If embattled Californians saw the proceedings a blatant double standard it would be hard to blame them, and they also have cause to be puzzled.

On October 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom got his booster shot and flexed his biceps for the cameras. Two days later, citing unspecified “family obligations,” Newsom canceled his long-anticipated trip to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow and promptly disappeared from public view.

Sen. Bob Hertzberg told reporters it was a family issue and “I don’t think it’s appropriate to dig further into it.” Newsom press secretary Daniel Lopez explained that Newsom’s cancellation was not a result of the COVID-19 booster shot he received during his last public appearance.

An unnamed medical professional told the California Globe that after his booster shot, Newsom came down with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune reaction to the vaccine. The rumor has not been confirmed but if there was any adverse reaction, that would weaken the case for the draconian vaccine mandates Gov. Newsom and Joe Biden support. The vaccine mandates are meeting fierce resistance from workers across the country. For example, if airline pilots have an adverse reaction, that could prejudice the tests they must pass to keep flying.

On November 9, Gov. Newsom said he skipped the climate conference, to spend Halloween with his four children, who staged an “intervention” to keep daddy home. While Californians assess that belated claim, Newsom has already made one reality perfectly clear. When it comes to pandemic restrictions, there is one standard for the ruling class and another for ordinary working people.