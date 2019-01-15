Many Different “Problems,” Identical “Solution” in Every Case

Terrible working conditions

Lots of poor people

Industrial and financial instability

Economic depressions that won’t self-correct

Inadequate supplies of “affordable” housing

Widening economic inequality

Racial and ethnic discrimination

“Market failures” of many kinds

Environmental degradation

Threatened or disappearing species of animals and plants

Global cooling

Global warming

Climate change

These are among the many problems that people have perceived as plaguing economically advanced societies during the past century or so. They differ greatly and involve different causes, mechanisms, and consequences.

Yet in every case the solution has been widely seen as the same: vastly enlarging the power of government. It’s almost enough to make a skeptic wonder whether each perceived or proclaimed problem has been intended from the start to serve as a pretext for a government power grab—especially when one appreciates that somehow the problems that enhanced government power is supposed to solve never get solved to the satisfaction of those who sought the power, but only cry out in their view for even greater augmentation of government power.