Seattle Strives to Be More Like Detroit

This article says “Seattle is struggling to find a path forward to deal with a crisis that’s exploded in recent years.” What is that crisis? An economic boom!

The article says, “unemployment in the county is at 3%, the lowest in the state... Housing is becoming less affordable, leading to more homelessness. At the same time, Washington’s tax laws gave cities few options when it comes to raising funds for more housing. ... Those rent increases have been partly driven up by an influx of well-paid tech workers.”

The article focuses heavily on Amazon, noting, “Amazon has about 45,000 employees in the city, where it is it’s largest private employer. Those employees tend to earn good salaries, allowing landlords to bid up the price of scarce housing and causing rental costs across the area to rise.”