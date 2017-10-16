A Brief History of Silicon Valley

Tech Insider created a four-minute video on the history of Silicon Valley. It’s fun to watch and informative, especially for younger people who weren’t alive when “the Valley” went from groves and orchards to Apples and Googles.

The video doesn’t address one key question: How long will Silicon Valley survive? I discuss this in an earlier Beacon post titled “Death Valley? Peter Thiel and Steve Jobs on What Could Kill Silicon Valley.”

Network effects are keeping Silicon Valley vibrant in California, but everything has a tipping point. Too many burdensome taxes and regulations, coupled with increasing worldwide tech competition to create the next insanely great thing, could eventually turn Silicon Valley into Death Valley.