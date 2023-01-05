MyGovCost: How Much Will Gov Cost You?

The MyGovCost calculator is back! After taking a hiatus during the craziness that was the coronavirus pandemic, MyGovCost has been updated with the latest spending projections going into 2023. Now, you can plug in your age, income, and education level in 2023 to determine your share of government spending and taxes could be for the rest of your life!



You can also find out how much wealthier you could be if you were able to save and invest the money you would otherwise lose in taxes to pay for Uncle Sam’s future spending. You can even get a breakdown of your share of the cost of various spending programs.

Also, if you haven’t seen it yet, you can catch up with the third video installment of the Independent Institute’s Love Gov series, where Gov enters the Metaverse of Madness. Check it out today!