Biden Points to President Fauci

On December 2 at the National Institutes of Health Joe Biden told reporters “I’ve seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife. We kid each other. But—hey look, who’s president? Fauci.”

The Biden advisor, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently announced the arrival of Omicron. The Biden White House hinted at draconian measures such as seven-day quarantines after returning from abroad, mandatory testing under threat of legal punishment, and preventing non-compliant passengers from boarding flights.

The likely source of those restrictions is Dr. Fauci, whose NIAID funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Communist China, where dangerous gain-of-function research could be conducted in secret, with no accountability. In early 2017, Fauci proclaimed there was “no doubt” that President Donald Trump would be confronted with a surprise infectious disease outbreak. In early 2020, Fauci praised China’s handling of the pandemic and initially opposed President Trump’s ban on travel from China.

When the virus that causes COVID-19 arrived on these shores, Dr. Fauci was the man most responsible for the lockdowns that cause untold suffering for millions of Americans. As confirmed, Dr. Fauci wields executive-level power but in more than 50 years in government, he has never once faced the voters.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but if he ever practiced medicine it was only for a short time. In 1968, Fauci took a job with the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Fauci’s bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, but Fauci has headed NIAID since 1984 and is now the highest-paid bureaucrat in the federal government.

The late Angelo Codevilla pegged Fauci as a deep state fraud, and the NIAID boss is under fire for lying about funding for gain-of-function research at the WIV. Dr. Fauci has

reversed himself on many aspects of the pandemic but now claims his critics are “really criticizing science because I represent science.” Embattled Americans have to wonder.

“There comes a time,” Dr. Fauci recently told a McGill University audience, “when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision, for the greater good of society.” Dr. Anthony Fauci represents white coat supremacy, ruled by unelected bureaucrats. As Joe Biden said, “look who’s president.”

Happy holidays everybody.