Wuhan COVID Patients Showed Genetically Modified Henipah Virus

“Samples from early Wuhan COVID-19 patients show the presence of genetically modified Henipah virus,” reports Omid Ghoreishi of The Epoch Times. That was the finding of Dr. Steven Quay, a Seattle-based physician and scientist, and former faculty member at the Stanford University School of Medicine. In COVID-19 samples uploaded by scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) shortly after China informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak, Dr. Quay found “genetic manipulation of the Nipah virus which is more lethal than Ebola.” Joe Wang Ph.D., who headed a vaccine program for SARS in Canada, was able to replicate Dr. Quay’s findings.

The Henipah virus was part of a load of deadly pathogens transferred from Canada’s National Microbiology Lab (NML) to the WIV by Dr. Xiangguo Qiu. The Chinese national headed the special pathogens program at the NML, and in recent years made multiple trips to the WIV and other agencies involved in China’s biological weapons development. In 2019, Dr. Qiu and her husband Keding Cheng were removed from the NML and subsequently fired. At this writing, their whereabouts are unknown. Canada public health services is refusing to release information on the pair.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, funded the WIV for dangerous gain-of-function research that makes viruses more lethal and transmissible. Dr. Fauci supports the theory that the virus that causes COVID-19 developed naturally in the wild. Dr. Robert Redfield, former head of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) finds no evidence for that theory and told reporters he was “very rapidly sidelined, threatened because somehow I believed as a virologist that this virus may have come from the laboratory.”

Before his recent discovery of genetically altered material, Dr. Quay co-authored, “The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak,” noting that the COVID-19 pathogen has a genetic footprint never observed in a natural coronavirus. “In gain-of-function research, a microbiologist can increase the lethality of a coronavirus enormously by splicing a special sequence into its genome at a prime location,” Dr. Quay and co-author Richard Muller explain. “Doing this leaves no trace of manipulation. But it alters the virus spike protein, rendering it easier for the virus to inject genetic material into the victim cell.” The result of similar experiments “has always been supercharged viruses.”

Dr. Quan earned his MD and Ph.D. at the University of Michigan, served as a postdoctoral fellow in the chemistry department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University. Dr. Quay is also the author of the manuscript, “A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived.”

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but his bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry. Dr. Fauci has reversed himself on many aspects of the pandemic and recently claimed that those who criticize him are “actually criticizing science.”