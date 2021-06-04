More U.S. Intelligence Failure – and a Possible COVID Coverup

On May 23, Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters he was “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally. The next day, the chief White House medical advisor contended it was “highly likely” that the virus “occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human.” This reversal, one of many from Dr. Fauci, prompted action from the White House. Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origins of COVID-19, including “specific questions for China.” That raised a serious question for Grant Newsham, a former reserve head of intelligence for Marine Forces Pacific.

“Shouldn’t the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)—the crème-de-la-crème of the intelligence community—already know about COVID?” Newsham wondered. “In fact, shouldn’t they have known in late 2019 when the virus first appeared? That is the CIA’s job after all—to know what’s going in China and what Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party leadership are thinking and doing.” So “perhaps the CIA is just not very good at spying.” Angelo Codevilla, a former staffer with the Senate Intelligence Committee, was thinking along the same lines.

The investigation ordered by Biden, tasked to report in 90 days, is “a comic attempt to avoid being discredited by the unraveling narrative that China’s role in the pandemic is another manifestation of racism,” but there’s more to it.

“U.S. intelligence does not possess hard facts to prove exactly what happened in that lab” and according to Codevilla, “nor does U.S. intelligence have sources in China, human or technical, placed and uncompromised, capable of yielding such information.” Therefore, “the report will stop short on a full-on indictment of China, instead urging increased transparency through ‘cooperation.’ The chances that it will mention U.S. funding for dangerous gain-of-function research “are zero.”

If embattled Americans thought the investigation was a coverup, it would be hard to blame them. As they may recall, the CIA and the rest of the “intelligence community,” with all their power and resources, failed to stop 19 terrorists from the massive 9/11 attack that marks 20 years this September 11.