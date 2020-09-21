Pandemic Prophecy Not on the Rosy Side

Actress Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30) recently asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, “When are we going to be able to sit in a theater and watch our favorite performers up on stage again?” Dr. Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, replied, “I think it’s going to be a combination of a vaccine that has been around for almost a year and good public-health measures,” adding that a vaccine was unlikely by November. This was hardly the doctor’s only venture into prophecy.

“Dr. Fauci said we’re entering a ‘pandemic age.’ What does that mean?” runs the headline on a September 2 Mic.com report by Joseph Lamour. Fauci’s prediction is based on Emerging Infectious Diseases: Threats to Human Health and Global Stability, which he co-authored with Dr. David Morens. According the authors, the coronavirus might be only the first of a series of worldwide diseases and “the phenomenon is similar to the exponential growth of climate change.” Fauci and Morens, Lamour explains, “point to deforestation, urban crowding, and wet markets for wild game, which have been wreaking havoc for a century and contribute to environmental degradation around the world.” The pandemic thus converges neatly with climate change dogma.

Dr. Morens, a medical doctor, is senior scientific advisor to Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The NIAID boss also boasts three deputy directors, two staff assistants, an associate director, and a medical officer, among others. Dr. Fauci has headed NIAID since 1984, five years before the birth of Green New Deal promoter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

With new coronavirus cases declining, Dr. Fauci warns, “Don’t ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic. And don’t try and look at the rosy side of things.” This is the man who recommended the lockdown of an entire economy, which he called “inconvenient.” Workers who lost their jobs should know that prophecy is not science. If workers sought term limits for federal bureaucrats it would be hard to blame them.