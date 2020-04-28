Private Enterprise Continues to Flatten the Curve

A few weeks ago, I published an op-ed in The Hill entitled “Trust Private Enterprise to Flatten the Curve.” There I argued that markets, rather than the heavy hand of government, are our best hope to combat COVID-19. Between then and now, markets have continued to provide patients and healthcare professionals with urgently needed goods and innovative ways to reduce the burden of the pandemic on our health care system.

For example:

These are a small sample of what the private sector is undertaking to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, their heroic efforts are often overshadowed by political actions taken to “flatten the curve.” Let’s give the private sector the credit it deserves.