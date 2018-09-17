Today, by statutory law, is Constitution Day. It is more a wake for the dead than a celebration for one that is living. Actually, the Constitution is dead because so many have insisted on it being a living and breathing document. A Constitution should be a lighthouse, a beacon for the people to gaze upon to ensure their liberties are not wrecked upon the rocks by reckless government officers. To perform such a task it must be firmly fixed. If not, then one can never be sure just where the danger lies.

The demise of our Constitution is evident in the recent confirmation fight with Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The fixed nature of originalism so scares the Left that the nominee must be stopped at all costs. The Left depends on a living Constitution to promote and allow various expansions of national power.

So, on this day let us raise our glasses to the good old written Constitution. It is dead, because the Left made it living.

William J. Watkins, Jr. is a Research Fellow at the Independent Institute and author of the book, Crossroads for Liberty: Recovering the Anti-Federalist Values of America’s First Constitution.