The Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex Takes No Holidays
By Robert Higgs • Tuesday December 27, 2016 9:43 AM PST •
Peace on earth, goodwill
Sounds ideal to you and me
MICC has other plan
|
The Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex Takes No Holidays
By Robert Higgs • Tuesday December 27, 2016 9:43 AM PST •
Peace on earth, goodwill
Comments
We invite your civil and thoughtful comments. The use of profanity or derogatory language may result in a ban on your ability to comment again in the future.