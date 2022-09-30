Dr. Fauci Profiteered from the Pandemic

“While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic,” OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News. “Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world and an ever-larger investment portfolio.”

Dr. Fauci and his wife Christine Grady, head of bioethics at the National Institutes of Health, saw their net worth expand from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million at the end of 2021. That marks an increase of $5 million, from investment gains, awards, compensation, and royalties. OpenTheBooks had to file four lawsuits to gain the information.

As they also learned, between 2020 and 2022, Dr. Fauci’s government compensation increased by more than $20,000. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director remained the highest-paid federal employee at $456,028 in 2021. That is more than the salary of Joe Biden, who has joked that Dr. Fauci is the real president. Christine Grady was paid $238,970 in 2021, and since 2015 has brought in $1.6 million from her NIH position.

“Public health guidance during the pandemic has drastically impacted the lives of every citizen, and Dr. Fauci has been its most visible face,” Andrzejewski explained. “It’s critical to know whether any decision-making is tied up in the financial interests of public leaders, whether they’ve made any ethics disclosures to the government, and how they invested.”

The previous week, Dr. Fauci admitted that his “draconian” lockdown policies would lead to “collateral negative consequences” for the economy and schoolchildren. As parents might recall, the scientists of the Great Barrington Declaration, argued that school shutdowns harmed children without affecting disease spread. Instead of debating the Great Barrington scientists Drs. Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford University), Sunetra Gupta (Oxford University), and Martin Kulldorff (Harvard University), Dr. Fauci and NIH director Francis Collins sought to shut them down.

“If we want scientists to speak freely in the future,” Dr. Bhattacharya said, “we should avoid having the same people in charge of public health policy and medical research funding.”

Dr. Fauci, who wields that power, earned a medical degree in 1966 but took a job with the NIH in 1968. Dr. Fauci’s bio shows no advanced degrees in biochemistry or molecular biology but in 1984 NIH made him director of NIAID, a position he still holds, commanding a budget of more than $6 billion.

Dr. Fauci has announced plans to leave government in December. As OpenTheBooks confirms, the NIAID boss retires in fine style.