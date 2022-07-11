Independent Institute Scholars Spar Over Abortion Ruling

Independent Institute scholars believe in individual rights, but that doesn’t mean they embrace everything that claims to be an individual right, or that the Constitution’s 9th Amendment confers judicial protection for every rights claim. In fact, they disagree with one another on this. Even when they disagree, though, the discussion is pretty illuminating... as occurred on our most recent episode of Independent Outlook, discussing the Dobbs case on abortion law. Take a look.

The full-length episode of this Independent Outlook episode, which also features Stephen Halbrook explaining the recent 2nd Amendment case, can be found here. Additionally, the audio versions of Independent Outlook can be found on podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.