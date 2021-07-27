U.S. Capitol Police Colonize California

The U.S. Capitol Police will open a regional field office in San Francisco, the California Globe reports, “due to the high number of threats located in California and the western U.S. in general.” These are primarily threats against members of Congress, and violence against them is supposedly on the upswing. Californians have cause to wonder.

Last September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a wash and blow-out at a San Francisco salon that had been closed since March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. Pelosi claimed it was all a “setup” and that the salon owed her an apology. Locals responded with a peaceful protest outside Pelosi’s San Francisco residence. This incident did not call for the Capitol Police, a force with a questionable record, to say the least.

Back in 1983, a female-led domestic terrorist group bombed the U.S. Capitol. According to “Bomb Explodes in Capitol,” a Senate document, “a thunderous explosion tore through the second floor of the Capitol’s north wing.” The adjacent halls were virtually deserted, so “many lives had been spared.” Capitol Police were unable to prevent this attack, perpetrated by the May 19th Communist Organization, an offshoot of the Weather Underground. Ringleader Susan Rosenberg got 58 years but President Bill Clinton commuted her sentence.

In June 2017, Capitol Police were unable to prevent Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson from firing at least 70 rounds from a 9mm pistol and an SKS 7.62mm rifle at congressmen and staffers as they practiced for a charity baseball game. Police took down the shooter but only after he had wounded five, including Rep. Steve Scalise, who survived.

On January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, the only death by gunfire was unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, gunned down by a Capitol Police officer the force declines to identify, despite pleas from Babbitt’s husband. In recent months, police shootings have resulted in criminal trials but the Department of Justice finds “insufficient evidence” to prosecute the Capitol Police officer who gunned down Ashli Babbitt.

The U.S. Capitol Police is a political force with no place outside the Capitol region. The purpose of a San Francisco office, Californians have grounds to believe, is to extend a federal police state now expanding across the country.