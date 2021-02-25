Concentration Camps for Uighurs Reflect China’s “Different Norms,” Says Biden 

In a CNN town hall on February 17, President Joe Biden said, “I am not going to speak out against what he’s [China’s president Xi Jinping] doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan.” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken agrees that the Communist government is perpetrating “genocide” against the Muslim minority, but Biden told CNN, “culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.” So the president of the United States was not going to speak out against genocide, and that should come as no surprise.

During a 2019 campaign speech in Iowa City, Biden said the Chinese Communists were “not bad folks” and “not competition for us.” As The Black Book of Communism will verify, they are bad folks, the worst mass murderers in human history. During his presidential campaign, Biden gave Americans other reasons to question his grasp of history. In the final presidential debate last October, Biden said Hitler “invaded Europe.” He clarified, “the rest of Europe” but that was also wrong.

On August 23, 1939, Hitler signed on to the Nazi-Soviet Pact with Communist dictator Josef Stalin of the USSR. On September 1, 1939, Hitler invaded Poland, and Stalin followed suit on September 17. On November 30, 1939, Stalin invaded Finland, and on December 14 the League of Nations expelled the USSR. On April 9, 1940, Hitler invaded Denmark and Norway, and in May of 1940 Hitler invaded France.

In all his invasions, Hitler enjoyed the cooperation of Stalin, and the national Communist parties, under Soviet control, cooperated with the invading Nazis. Hitler did not invade Sweden, Spain, Switzerland or Portugal, as any American president should know.

Biden’s ignorance recalls the 1976 proclamation of President Gerald Ford, that “there is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe.” That was like saying there is no Chinese domination of Tibet, a nation China has occupied since the 1950s. Tibetans already understand that Communist China has “different norms.” Joe Biden has no problem with that, so on his watch the “not bad folks” should be able to do pretty much anything they want with the Uighurs, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.