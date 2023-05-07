Marrying for Love
Caleb S. Fuller • Sunday, May 7, 2023 12:24 PM PDT
- Mises’ most memorable contribution is the
- argument of his 1922 book, Socialism, which leaves central planning in tatters.
- rarely, however, do many of the other insights of that great book get the attention they merit.
- rarely, for instance, do people recall Mises’ passage on the economics of marriage.
- yet, perhaps we should; economics applies to all of life.
- Marriage, Mises says, was a domineering, utilitarian relationship in the pre-capitalist
- era.
- Kindheartedness was hardly a man’s typical posture toward his bride.
- all that changed with the advent of marriage covenants.
- romance ignited with the extension of private property rights. Now,
- only one woman—those slate gray eyes! —would singularly capture a man’s heart.
- love resulted from the free will of two people choosing each other (and forsaking heels).
- institutional change warmed mankind’s disposition toward marriage like winter melts to spring.
- no longer was marriage solely for conquest or pleasure or even convenient tennis but for
- a life of mutual fidelity, service, self-sacrifice, and love.
