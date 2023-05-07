     
 

Marrying for Love

 •  Sunday, May 7, 2023 12:24 PM PDT
  • Mises’ most memorable contribution is the
  • argument of his 1922 book, Socialism, which leaves central planning in tatters.
  • rarely, however, do many of the other insights of that great book get the attention they merit.
  • rarely, for instance, do people recall Mises’ passage on the economics of marriage.
  • yet, perhaps we should; economics applies to all of life.
  • Marriage, Mises says, was a domineering, utilitarian relationship in the pre-capitalist
  • era.
  • Kindheartedness was hardly a man’s typical posture toward his bride.
  • all that changed with the advent of marriage covenants.
  • romance ignited with the extension of private property rights. Now,
  • only one woman—those slate gray eyes! —would singularly capture a man’s heart.
  • love resulted from the free will of two people choosing each other (and forsaking heels).
  • institutional change warmed mankind’s disposition toward marriage like winter melts to spring.
  • no longer was marriage solely for conquest or pleasure or even convenient tennis but for
  • a life of mutual fidelity, service, self-sacrifice, and love.
Caleb S. Fuller is a Research Fellow at the Independent Institute and associate professor of economics at Grove City College.
Beacon Posts by Caleb S. Fuller | Full Biography and Publications
