Twas the Night Before Omnibus

It’s easy to miss stories about government spending. It’s even easier when the management of the current U.S. Congress deliberately times its votes on the biggest spending bill of 2022 to take place around the Christmas holiday season. It means they’re trying to minimize the amount of attention on what they’re doing.

That timing by itself is a major red flag for the $1.66 trillion omnibus spending bill, signaling it is a really bad deal for regular Americans. But it gave Senator Rand Paul the chance he needed to satirize the bill’s unrestrained spending in the style of Clement C. Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas.” He posted the video on Twitter just ahead of the congressional votes:

🎄 I wrote and performed my own scary version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas 🎄 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/IHI0uNyW0N — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 20, 2022

President Biden signed the really bad omnibus spending bill on December 29, 2022.