California Propositions 2022: What’s on the November ballot?

On November 8th, Californians will vote up or down on key propositions. Here’s expert analysis from researchers at the Independent Institute, offering what you need to know about these ballot measures:

Prop 1

Proposition 1 Is Perverse Virtue-Signaling

Since abortion is already completely legal in California, why is Prop 1—which will amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to a state-funded abortion—on the ballot, and why are more than $9 million being spent to support its passage? California taxpayers are burdened enough without having to bear the cost of on-demand abortions for anyone, from anywhere, up to full term. READ MORE »

Props 26/27

Propositions 26 and 27 Are More about Protectionism than Gambling

Propositions 26 and 27 are ostensibly about sports betting, but they are rife with objectionable provisions and protectionism for the special interests pushing them. Californians would be better served by ditching both propositions and pressuring lawmakers to remove existing restrictions on gambling. READ MORE »

Prop 29

Proposition 29 Is about Union Extortion, Not Dialysis Care

Does Prop 29, which would impose unnecessary regulations on the dialysis industry, sound familiar? It should. It’s the third such measure in five years. Prop 29 is yet another cynical attempt by the union to impose financial pain on an industry that it has been trying for years to unionize. READ MORE »

Prop 30

Proposition 30: A Destructive Tax Increase

Proposition 30, primarily sponsored by Lyft, would increase taxes by 1.75% on income greater than $2 million, shifting that tax revenue to zero-emission vehicle subsidies, electric-vehicle charging stations and wildfire suppression and prevention initiatives. When is enough enough? It’s past time to stop the bleeding and put California taxpayers first. READ MORE »

Prop 31

Proposition 31 Is A Bad Way to Deal with Flavored Tobacco

If it passes, Prop 31 would reaffirm SB 793, a 2020 law that bans the sale of many flavored tobacco products. Californians will be better off without the ban, which disproportionately affects the vaping market. And it does more harm than good by pushing users toward riskier alternatives to cigarettes. READ MORE »

Prop 31

Proposition 31: Big Police Can Be Worse than Big Tobacco

Big Tobacco, which proponents of Prop 31 say they are targeting, is politically unpopular, no question. And tobacco use of course risks harmful health consequences. But Prop 31 addresses this issue the wrong way. We don’t need Big Police locking people up or worse because consumers prefer mint-flavored tobacco. READ MORE »