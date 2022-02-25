Grant Asylum to Persecuted Canadians to Help Restore Freedom in America

“Every year people come to the United States seeking protection,” the U.S. government explains, “because they have suffered persecution or fear that they will suffer persecution” due to race, religion, membership in a particular social group, and “political opinion.” That one now applies to citizens of Canada.

Many Canadians are of the opinion that the COVID mandates imposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau harm their ability to earn a living and restrict their rights of free speech and assembly. In recent weeks, thousands of Canadian workers have formed a “freedom convoy” led by truckers. In Ottawa, the nation’s capital, they conducted an overwhelmingly peaceful protest.

Instead of addressing the protesters, or debating the merits of his COVID mandates, Prime Minister Trudeau vilified the protesters a fringe element of racists and even called supporters of the convoy, including a Jewish member of Parliament, Nazi sympathizers. This is what Canadians would expect from a sociology major, not the purported leader of a nation. After that smear, Trudeau deployed the Emergencies Act.

According to Canada’s government-controlled CBC, the Act not only requires financial institutions to monitor and halt all transactions to protesters, but “wants banks to simply stop doing business with some people altogether.” That will result in “frozen accounts, stranded money and cancelled credit cards.”

Those eligible for such ruinous actions include those “directly or indirectly” participating in a “public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace,” and so on. Once these repressive restrictions were deployed, police began trampling peaceful protesters in the streets, breaking into trucks and towing them away.

Trudeau then suspended the Emergency Act, which remains in effect against some protesters. According to Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, most of those accounts were only in the “process” of being released. The purpose of freezing the accounts, the federal minister explained, was “to convince people who took part in the occupation and the illegal blockades to listen to reason.” It wasn’t.

An appeal to reason would be to debate the merits of the medical mandates under protest. The purpose of freezing the accounts to punish peaceful protesters for exercising their rights. That was the first resort of the Trudeau government, and the punishment continues against those who accounts are in the “process” of being released.

No word how long that might take, but it’s already clear that the Trudeau government favors totalitarian measures against the Canadian people for expressing their views. That makes them eligible for asylum in the United States, which also has a problem on this front.

Biden advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, a government bureaucrat since 1968, backed destructive lockdowns and other nonsensical mandates that infringed the rights of the people and damaged their ability to earn a living. Dr. Fauci, whose bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, and who has reversed himself many times, now claims “I represent science,” a clear symptom of megalomania.

Dr. Fauci represents white coat supremacy, which must end if a free society is to endure. True to form, American truckers are now forming a “freedom convoy” heading to Washington DC. As trucker Larry Horton told reporters, “I love America, but our freedoms will be stripped away if we don’t stand up for our rights.”

That’s exactly what the Canadian truckers were doing, standing up for their most basic rights. Persecuted Canadians should be granted asylum to lend a hand, and embattled Americans across the country have good reason to join the protest. As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says at end of his magisterial The Real Anthony Fauci, “I’ll see you on the barricades.”