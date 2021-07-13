Biden’s Knock-Knock Joke Isn’t Funny

Joe Biden is tapping Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra to send door-knocking squads to “educate” unvaccinated Americans. “The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic. So it is absolutely the government’s business,” Becerra explains, and “knocking on doors has never been against the law.” Nobody said it was, but there’s more here than a straw-man argument.

The federal government spends trillions on many things, but that does not diminish American’s constitutional rights and basic freedoms. Embattled Americans might wonder if Becerra’s HHS squads might knock on the doors of the already vaccinated in order to “educate” them in other ways. Once inside, the squad might prove curious about what people keep in the house. With ordinary Americans now being cast as violent extremists and domestic terrorists, the people might wonder if the HHS squads, perhaps joined by the FBI, might knock down a few doors.

Under a regime of white coat supremacy, unelected medical bureaucrats override the people’s constitutional rights and freedoms. The nation’s primary white coat supremacist is Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry. A government bureaucrat since 1968, Fauci has reversed himself on many aspects of the pandemic but now claims people who criticize him “are actually criticizing science.” In the style of Louis XIV, Fauci claims, “La science, c’est moi.”

As Deion Kathawa notes at American Greatness, Xavier Becerra was a rather odd choice for the HHS job. On the other hand, as a former congressman and California attorney general, Becerra is well qualified to head the enforcement division of white coat supremacy. By his own account, Biden’s HHS boss is eager to undertake the most intrusive tasks. As they await that knock on the door, the people have plenty to ponder.