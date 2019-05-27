Tim Draper: Venture Capitalist, Venture Philanthropist, and Poet

We’ve long been admirers of Tim Draper—in fact, we think so highly of him we presented him with the Alexis de Tocqueville Award at our Gala for the Future of Liberty two years ago.

Tim is a champion of improved educational choices for children, is always searching for ways to use new technologies to transform government, and created BizWorld which introduces children worldwide to the opportunities and excitement of entrepreneurship.

Tim has also backed many cutting-edge firms, bringing the benefits of new technologies and innovations to millions of us.

But we never fully realized the extent of Tim’s talents until he produced the following poem in honor of our Founder (and my husband) David Theroux on the occasion of his birthday last week:

Ode to David Theroux—Seeing the light (house) David Theroux is a beacon.

His ideology never weakens

His moral fiber like a deacon

Deep down he is just freakin’ Cause the government keeps on growing

Politicians keep on crowing

Bureaucrats keep on stowing

Seeds of discontent are flowing But David is determined.

To keep us all unburdened

From governments that have worsened

People and businesses are so disheartened. He brought us the Independent Institute

To show us all an alternate route

One full of freedom resolute

To clear our minds of press pollute He produced a vid called LoveGov

To send the message from above

The world would be better off

If the bureaucrats would back off His work may bring utopia

Where people live with hope for ya

And freedom reigns throughout the land

As we learn to love the invisible hand Happy Birthday David. Best, Tim Draper

Thanks, Tim!