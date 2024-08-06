The United States Has Always Been a Melting Pot

Vice-Presidential candidate J.D. Vance has been widely criticized for his gratuitous advice to American women on childbirth. The criticism can be extended to the broader goal of Vance and other isolationists, which is to defend American culture from past and future foreign influences. Their intent to purify culture from things foreign demonstrates extreme ignorance of American immigration history. For example, they appear to be unaware of a broad historical literature that includes Russell Kirk’s book, America’s British Culture and John Kennedy’s book, A Nation of Immigrants, which depict America as a melting pot that has always embodied foreign influences.

The English influence began with the adoption of the English language and common law. Eight immigrants signed the Declaration of Independence. A large percentage of living Americans (including Donald Trump) descend from grandparents who were immigrants.

If Trump wanted a sycophant for VP, he could have chosen someone with a better knowledge of American history. Governor Beshear of Kentucky succinctly dismissed Vance’s claims to represent Appalachia in his statement, “He ain’t from here.” Does Vance know enough about the origin and evolution of American values to represent the country?

Guardians of American culture

Although Vance seeks to purge from American culture any pernicious influences from foreign sources, he does not recognize the pervasive effects of immigration of people and ideas on the history of American culture.

Most Americans today are not far removed from their foreign ancestors. A Gallup Poll indicated that most Americans were the third generation (or less) born in this country, i.e., their great-grandparents were immigrants.

Although limits were imposed on immigration in 1924, the nation continues to benefit from many legal immigrants. Children of immigrants like President Obama and Vice-President Kamala Harris, as well as many immigrants, have made important contributions to medicine, scholarship, entrepreneurship, and other topics. Current immigrant contributions are not limited to white-collar occupations. A recent survey of the U.S. dairy industry indicates that the majority of the current dairy workers are immigrants.

Amerigo Vespucci and Christopher Columbus

Before the arrival of English colonists, the travels of European explorers Amerigo Vespucci and Christopher Columbus had a lasting effect on place names in what became the United States of America. Nearly every American recognizes the lyrics: “America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee,” but the term “America” derives from the name of the Italian-born explorer, Amerigo Vespucci, who sailed for Spain and Portugal. Would Vance have us cancel the name “United States of America” because of its foreign origin? Is he denouncing the choice made by the Founding Fathers, who he appears to revere? “Columbus” and “Columbia” are used extensively, including as a benchmark for dividing events that occurred before and after 1492.

Columbian Exchange and popular American culture

In popular American culture, what could be more common than hamburgers, hot dogs, and morning coffee? However, when Europeans arrived in what is now America, there were no pigs or cattle to make meat or wheat to make buns, and no coffee was grown in America. These animals and plants were all moved to America as part of the famous Columbian Exchange. Most people on both sides of the Atlantic consider migration to be very favorable, in spite of some negative effects, such as the international transmission of diseases.

Conclusion

Contrary to the assertions of Vance and other Isolationists, America has always been and continues to be a melting pot with foreign influences that have been pervasive and enduring.