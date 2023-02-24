Persecution of Dissent: Canada’s Growing Culture of Censorship

The Winston-Salem Witch Trials took place during the 17th century in colonial Massachusetts. Hundreds of people were accused, thirty were found guilty, and nineteen were executed by hanging. Even animals could not escape the hysteria sweeping the land where anyone could point a finger at another person and have them arrested.

In Canada, a witch hunt-like culture has developed in the form of political discrimination. It is not done execution style as in Salem. Still, people are fired and ostracized, ruining their careers and reputations. The individual, usually someone with a conservative viewpoint, is caricatured and made out to be a right-wing zealot. During the convoy protest, Prime Minister Trudeau was brilliant in his execution by refusing to meet with the protesters, picking on a handful of bad apples, and making everyone out to be swastika lovers.

President Jamil Javani of Canada Strong and Free Network hosted a zoom event on the rise of political discrimination in Canada. Jivani is a lawyer, author, and known for his conservative opinions. The conglomerate Bell Media fired the talk show host because he did not challenge a caller who said Justin Trudeau was a “tyrant dictator and a global puppet.” As well as for Javani’s disdain for the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in which he refused to participate.

According to his lawyer Kathryn Marshall, a partner at Levitt Sheikh.“They wanted him to espouse a certain liberal worldview they thought he should be espousing as a member of the Black community.” Javani has filed a breach of contract and wrongful dismissal suit. The lawsuit alleges that he was being pressured to record a radio feature denouncing Canada as a racist country just before Canada Day, and he declined to do so.

Canadians are being targeted by cancel culture for their political beliefs and punished for having the wrong views. A groupthink mentality has emerged that will punish anyone who does not conform to the liberal government’s woke policies of the day as those policies spread like wildfire through government institutions and are accepted by corporations as gospel.

The most vulnerable are everyday working people who may feel like expressing a political point of view but hold back as they fear the consequences. Human Resource departments are sitting employees down, reviewing their social media posts, bullying employees who may have donated to a cause they do not support, and warning employees to toe the line or else.

Kathryn Marshall says employers are not distinguishing between a person’s work identity and their personal life and political views. She adds doctors and professionals have deleted their Twitter accounts for questioning the government’s vaccination policy. Professionals are taking themselves out of the public debate and are being silenced.

The targeting of Jordan Peterson, one of Canada’s leading media commentators, psychologists, and author, is part of the country’s growing witch hunt. The College of Psychologists of Ontario has ordered Jordan Peterson to undergo a mandatory “coaching program” by the College as a result of public statements he has made. “I have been accused of harming people, although none of my complainants involved in the current action were clients of mine, past or present, or were even acquainted with any of my clients,” he said.

Peterson has also been accused of being a sexist, transphobic, and climate change denialist. He has slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s covid travel ban, has criticized plus-sized models for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated as not beautiful, and is very outspoken, but does outspokenness constitute a crime? In 1984, its protagonist Winston resides in a society where individual thought is banned and where only Big Brother is allowed to reason and decide.

Another victim is Laval University Professor Patrick Provost, a full-time professor in the Faculty of Medicine. He was suspended a second time for comments he made regarding the risks associated with Covid-19 vaccination in children. A January 23 letter states that he will get fired if found in contravention again. “All that Laval University is putting me through is showing that a professor who doesn’t like you (first suspension) or anybody from the public who doesn’t understand or like what you’re saying (second suspension) or what you do can file a complaint against a professor and have him suspended without pay or even fired,” Provost has stated.

And the witch hunt in the name of diversity arrests an Ontario student for saying there are only two genders. Josh Alexander returned to class and was greeted by the vice principal and two officers who charged him with trespassing. In an interview with the National Post, he stated: “I said there were only two genders, and you were born either a male or a female, and that got me into trouble. And then I said that gender doesn’t trump biology.”

During the Canada Strong and Free Event, MP Garnett Genuis spoke about the need for political beliefs to be protected in the Canadian Human Rights Act. Most provinces have some kind of protection in their Human Rights Act, but Ontario and the Federal government have none.

Bill C-257 would expand workers’ rights, prohibiting powerful private corporations from using their authority to discriminate against their employees politically. The bill would force the Federal government to come on board with the provinces to protect people’s freedom to speak.

“Political discrimination threatens the vibrancy of debate in a democratic society. It punishes people for taking a position others do not agree with and punishes those who do not have political power. Political beliefs deserve human rights protection,” he concluded.

Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, believes Canada is a broken country. He has railed against the increase of violent crime in urban centers like Toronto, the cost of living crisis, airports in disarray, and food inflation. He has spoken passionately about freedom of speech. He quotes French philosopher Voltaire: “I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” The only way to stop the current witch hunt is by enshrining political beliefs in the Human Rights Act, Bill C-257, and allowing Canadians of all political stripes to openly criticize, debate, and speak without fearing the “thought police” is coming to get them...