Naomi Wolf, Insightful and Courageous in Troubled Times

These troubled times have left Americans searching for people who are on their side able to supply guidance. In that quest, check out Naomi Wolf, whose background may be unfamiliar.

The Yale and Oxford alum gained fame with The Beauty Myth: How Images of Beauty are Used Against Women, praised by high-profile feminists such as Betty Friedan and Gloria Steinem. Feminists proclaimed “our bodies, our choice,” but as she wrote in a recent essay, Wolf doesn’t see much choice going on during the current pandemic. She also finds respect for facts in short supply.

Last spring, Wolf broke the story of post-vaccination menstrual dysregulation. CNN, where she had appeared for decades, duly canceled her. Matt Gertz of CNN and Media Matters branded Wolf a “pandemic conspiracy theorist” and accused her of “crack-pottery.” On the other hand, “lifelong critical thinkers, journalists, editors, researchers, doctors, philanthropists, teachers, psychologists—all began to repeat only talking points from MSNBC and CNN, and soon overtly refused to look at any sources –even peer-reviewed sources in medical journals – even CDC data – that contradicted those talking points.” (italics original)

As Wolf wondered, “where were all the responsible feminist health activists, in the face of this global, unconsenting, uninforming, illegal experimentation on women’s bodies, and now on children, and soon, on babies?” People who had been “up in arms” about eating disorders and such, “were silent about an untested injection that was minting billions for Big Pharma; an injection that entered, according to Moderna’s own press material, every cell in the body, which would thus include involving uterus, ovaries, endometrium.”

Wolf is on record that vaccine passports could end human liberty and create a two-tier Jim Crow-style society. Wolf was not afraid to slam Joe Biden’s COVID speech, so its no surprise that Big Tech has also seen fit to cancel her. This was all part of the “edifice of evil” Wolf now sees prevailing on a global scale.

“This infection of the soul,” she writes, is “not even partisan.” It involves an abandonment of classical liberalism, the “sudden dropping of post-Enlightenment norms of critical thinking,” and more. Wolf decries “this dilution even of parents’ sense of protectiveness over the bodies and futures of their helpless minor children, this acceptance of a world in which people can’t gather to worship, these suddenly-manifested structures themselves that erected this demonic world in less than two years and imposed it on everyone else.”

Unlike many in the media and politics, Naomi Wolf summoned the courage to change her views and speak out. In troubled times, Naomi Wolf deserves attention as a champion of liberty, reality, and common sense.