Rule of Law and the Presidential Election

In a society governed by rule of law, when disputes among individuals arise, they are settled by established procedures. President Trump has forcefully argued that the presidential election was stolen from him, but others disagreed. He brought lawsuits in a number of states, which he had every right to do, and lost. Those who are on the losing end of a legal fight are unlikely to change their minds and decide they were wrong, but an orderly society requires that they accept the result.

President Trump did not do this. It’s a cliché to say that he had his day in court, but he did, and an orderly society requires that he accept the result, even if he does not agree with it.

Some of his attempts to strong-arm politicians to intervene on his behalf were questionable (or worse), perhaps most notably his request to Vice President Pence to refuse to certify the electoral votes. His rally on January 6 that encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol to disrupt the process was well beyond questionable.

One might try to defend Trump’s encouraging his supporters to invade the Capitol by saying that such protests are an appropriate response to injustice. Think of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, or Black Lives Matter. But that’s not the case.

I’m not defending the rioting and looting associated with Black Lives Matter, but at least they had some moral legitimacy in their claim that the system is biased against them. Trump’s supporters simply wanted to overturn the election result any way they could. They lost at the polls, and in court. Maybe they could win in the streets.

Trump’s post-election behavior has been nothing short of reprehensible. He leaves little doubt that he would do anything in his power to retain the presidency. If he could orchestrate a military coup, he’d do it. Fortunately, our democratic institutions are strong enough to stand up to Trump’s bullying and outrageous behavior.

I’m no fan of the agenda announced by Biden-Harris, but Trump’s antics have damaged our political institutions. He has undertaken a direct attack on American democracy. Trump has not made American great again.