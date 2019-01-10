The DEA’s New $42,595 Vacuum Cleaner for Spies

The various branches of the federal government sometimes spend taxpayer dollars in very strange ways. And though strange often turns into a synonym for wasteful, that isn’t yet clear from the following report, by Quartz‘s Justin Rohrlich, on the special funding that the DEA approved and spent for a new spy camera-equipped vacuum cleaner.

According to the Shop Vac Store’s website, a typical wet/dry vacuum for a workshop can cost anywhere from $31 to $152, depending on its size and features. The U.S. Seventh Circuit Court’s website documents the cost of one popular model at $74.

Assuming the most expensive combination of camera and workshop vacuum cleaner, that leaves about $39,000 for other stuff, such as the labor and engineering work to develop or modify the vacuum cleaner’s components to house the camera and for additional equipment that would make it useful for surveillance work, like microphones, recording equipment and wireless data transmitters. Perhaps it will even still be able to be used as a vacuum cleaner!

Given the short time for performance, the $42,595 total bill very likely also covers the cost of some very high expedite charges for getting the work done quickly.

Will it be worth it or will it be a waste? The jury may be out on that issue indefinitely until the DEA’s spy-tech vacuum cleaner is dramatically wheeled out in court and any incriminatory evidence it collected is presented to make a federal prosecutor’s drug trafficking case.

