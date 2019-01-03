A Very Bad Start in 2019

The U.S. government is getting off to a very bad start in its 2019 fiscal year. Although it is collecting record levels of revenues from taxes, it is somehow managing to increase its spending even more.

Why does the government have a budget deficit and a growing national debt problem? It’s the spending, stupid!

***

Craig Eyermann is a Research Fellow at the Independent Institute and the creator of the Government Cost Calculator at MyGovCost.org.