Making a Statement on Gun Control

In the wake of last month’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which resulted in 17 students and teachers being killed and another 17 injured, gun-control activists, frustrated with their relative failure to enact sweeping bans and restrictions on firearms ownership, resorted to scapegoating the National Rifle Association and its supporters, and launching a social media campaign to pressure companies that offer certain services, discounts, or other perks to NRA members to sever their relationships with the organization.

Many have even absurdly claimed that the organization, devoted to preserving individuals’ inherent and constitutionally protected right to self-defense, was a “terrorist organization,” and that it had “blood on its hands,” because one disturbed young man used a gun to cause a horrendous tragedy (notwithstanding numerous opportunities and failures of federal and local government authorities to intervene, and possibly prevent such an attack). Moreover, despite the media hysteria and predictable drumbeat for more gun control surrounding each and every school shooting, the number of kids getting shot and killed in schools has actually declined significantly since the 1990s, as have crimes rates (including gun crimes) generally.

While the boycott effort did succeed in convincing some businesses to abandon their corporate partnerships with the NRA, it also spurred a backlash that has seen a surge in membership at the NRA and other gun rights groups. Among the first companies to cave in to these tactics was First National Bank of Omaha.

As it happens, I had been a longtime customer of FNBO with an online savings account (which I had established back when they paid an interest rate of 6 percent, before the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy pretty much destroyed savings accounts as an investment vehicle). And, since political activism in business relationships works both ways, I decided to voice my displeasure with the company’s cowardice by demanding that it close my account. Below is the letter that I sent to FNBO.