     
 

Questions and Answers in Regard to Assault Weapons

 Monday March 5, 2018 

Q: What are assault weapons?
A: Weapons used in committing assaults.
Q: What are some examples?
A: Knives, clubs, stones, firearms of all types, 105 mm howitzers, B-2 bombers, hands, feet, and teeth.
Q: What’s so bad about these things?
A: Nothing in themselves; everything depends on how they are used. The problem is the assault, not the weapons used in committing it.
Q: Should the government outlaw assault weapons?
A: Are you serious?

