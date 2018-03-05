Questions and Answers in Regard to Assault Weapons

Q: What are assault weapons?

A: Weapons used in committing assaults.

Q: What are some examples?

A: Knives, clubs, stones, firearms of all types, 105 mm howitzers, B-2 bombers, hands, feet, and teeth.

Q: What’s so bad about these things?

A: Nothing in themselves; everything depends on how they are used. The problem is the assault, not the weapons used in committing it.

Q: Should the government outlaw assault weapons?

A: Are you serious?