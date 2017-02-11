Filling the Federal Reserve Board Vacancies?

Five of the most important appointments Donald Trump will make during his first year in office will be to fill three vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board, to reappoint or replace Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve Board Chair, and to designate one of the Board members as Vice Chair for Supervision.

Thanks to Senatorial foot-dragging during the last two years of the Obama administration, there are already two vacancies on the 7-member Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The Board has several important monetary and regulatory powers in its own right, and at full strength, constitutes an ex officio majority of the 12-member Federal Open Market Committee that sets key monetary policy instruments. The announcement yesterday by Governor Daniel Tarullo that he plans to step down effective April 5 will open a third seat, thereby guaranteeing Mr. Trump’s nominees a majority of the Board when a fourth seat opens up in 2020, if not before.

The obvious candidate for Chair is John B. Taylor, who is Raymond Professor of Economics at Stanford University, a Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution, and namesake of the famous “Taylor Rule” for monetary policy. He is a prominent hawk on inflation and budget deficits, generally opposes the Bernanke-Yellen policy of Federal Reserve aggrandizement known as “Quantitative Easing,” and is wary of out-of-control “entitlement” spending. Taylor may come close to 99% name recognition among economists, and is highly respected even by those who disagree with his free-market policies.

His 2012 book, First Principles: Five Keys to Restoring America’s Prosperity, is “fundamentally about rules vs. discretion, commitment vs. shooting from the hip, and more deeply about whether our economy and our society should be governed by rules, laws and institutions vs. trusting in the wisdom of men and women, given great power to run affairs as they see fit,” according to the glowing review by “Grumpy Economist” John Cochrane here.

Although Janet Yellen’s term as Chair does not expire until Jan. 31, 2018, in my opinion Taylor should be appointed to one of the existing vacancies on the Board immediately, in order to get his voice heard is soon as possible.

A stellar candidate for one of the other open positions on the Board, as well as for the long-vacant position of Vice Chair for Supervision, is Sheila Bair, who served as Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation during the tumultuous years 2006-2011. Her 2012 book, Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself, is an insider’s scathing indictment of the housing bubble and TARP bailouts.

A Dole Republican, Bair received her J.D. from the University of Kansas Law School. Since leaving the FDIC she has been Chair of the Systemic Risk Council, an effort of the CFA Institute and Pew Charitable Trusts, and since 2015 has been President of Washington College in Chestertown, MD.

Bair would be a natural successor for Tarullo, who has been the Board’s unofficial specialist on bank supervision. Today’s Wall Street Journal identifies David Nason, “an executive at General Electric Company’s financing arm who was an architect of the 2008 bank bailouts during a stint at the Treasury Department,” as a leading alternative candidate. (“Fed Departure Offers Path to Change,” front page, February 11-12, 2017. )

The two existing vacant seats expire at the ends of January 2018 and 2030. Anyone appointed to one of these vacant seats would be eligible to serve another full 14-year term, so that someone could be appointed to the lame duck 2018 seat with the expectation that that person would be re-appointed in 2018. Tarullo’s seat expires in 2022. If Yellen is not reappointed as Chair in 2018, she would have the option of continuing to serve as one of the seven Governors until her seat expires in 2024, or resigning early, as Richard Nixon appointee Arthur Burns did in 1978 when Jimmy Carter declined to reappoint him as Chair. If she does resign, a fourth opening on the Board would become available within Trump’s first year in office, and Trump would have at least five appointments within his first term.

My suggestion would be to appoint Taylor to the 2018 seat immediately, with the expectation that he would be reappointed to the same seat and as Chair effective February 1, 2018. This would require the Senate to hold hearings on him twice, but the second hearings would be expedited by having already reviewed him in the first hearings. If Taylor were appointed to the 2030 or 2022 seat now, there would still have to be new hearings for him to become Chair in 2018.

Then, Bair should be appointed to the seat expiring in 2030 and as Vice Chair for Supervision immediately, rather than waiting for Tarullo to step down in April. Although Bair would conceptually be replacing Tarullo as the Board’s supervision specialist, there is no reason she couldn’t officially take over this position at once. The President would then have a few months to think about a replacement for the 2022 seat, and until fall to finalize his pick for Chair.

Public domain image of Eccles Building from FRB website.

* * *

Also please see the following Independent Institute books:

Boom and Bust Banking: The Causes and Cures of the Great Recession, edited by David Beckworth

Money and the Nation State: The Financial Revolution, Government and the World Monetary System, edited by Kevin Dowd and Richard H. Timberlake, Jr.